IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a man who took off from police on his motorcycle.

Police say he did a burnout right in front of a police officer on Holmes and then took of reaching speeds around 100 miles an hour when the officer tried to stop him.

Police did not chase him for safety reasons, but they do want to have a talk with him about his driving.

Anyone who knows who this is or has information can call IFPD at 208-529-1200.

