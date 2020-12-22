Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police detectives have released images of a vehicle that may have been used by robbers who held up Don’s Jewelry Store on December 10.

Police are asking for help in locating a blue Honda CRV or similar vehicle.

Officers also released a video of the robbers inside the store prior to the holdup.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or the suspects from previously released photos and video, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to the successful identification and arrest of one or both of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can view our original story here.