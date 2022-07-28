NCMC

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are looking for 3 children who may be with their mother.

Police say Jessica A. Smith, 36, may have the children. Their father was awarded custody of the children earlier this year.

Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith haven’t been seen since June 26, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Police said they haven’t been able to contact or locate the children or their mother.

If you have any information concerning the children’s location, contact Pocatello Police Detective Johnson at (208) 234-6121.

