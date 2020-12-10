IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police are investigating a burglary at Don’s Custom Jewelry and Repair on in Idaho Falls.
The business is ran out a home at 2334 First Street.
Police say they are looking for two men dressed in black and they ran on foot towards Eastview Street.
They said one suspect had a pistol and the other had a stun gun.
It’s unknown what the suspects got away with.
This is a developing story, keep refreshing this page for updates.
