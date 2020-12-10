Police surround a home with crime scene tape in Idaho Falls after a robbery.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police are investigating a burglary at Don’s Custom Jewelry and Repair on in Idaho Falls.

The business is ran out a home at 2334 First Street.

Police say they are looking for two men dressed in black and they ran on foot towards Eastview Street.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They said one suspect had a pistol and the other had a stun gun.

It’s unknown what the suspects got away with.

This is a developing story, keep refreshing this page for updates.

The post Police looking for jewelry robber appeared first on Local News 8.