IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are looking for two kids involved in a hit and run early Monday morning.

It happened at around two-thirty on Tabor Avenue when police say two kids stole a car late Sunday night…nearly crashing into a house.

They took-off before the police got there.

Officers say they found a loaded gun in the back of the car.

The police are still investigating and we’ll post any new updates as we get them.

