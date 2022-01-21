REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at a local motel Friday morning.

Rexburg Police Asst. Chief Gary Hagan said the incident happened around 10 a.m. at the Motel 6 on South 12th West.

The suspect left in a new model black pickup hauling a gooseneck trailer, he said. The driver was described as an African-American man.

As a precaution, nearby schools were placed in a shelter in place until they can secure the area. They include Burton Elementary, Madison Middle School and Madison High School.

Hagan believes it to be an isolated incident.

No one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate for evidence.

If you see the suspect or the black truck, call your local authorities or Rexburg Police at 208-359-3008.

