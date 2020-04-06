Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers are attempting to identify the two individuals in the attached photo.

This is in connection to an investigation into a stolen wallet at a local grocery store.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to please contact IFPD at (208)529-1200.

Your identity can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.