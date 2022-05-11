IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5/11/22: Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriffs deputies responded to the Maverik Store at Sunnyside Rd. and S. Yellowstone Tuesday evening to a report of an armed robbery.

Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m. advising a large Native American male armed with a rifle took a victim’s car and fled.

Idaho State Police located the vehicle, a green 1995 Subaru Legacy at approximately 6:30 p.m. west of Exit 108 off I-15 in a farm field. That vehicle has since been returned to the victim and is no longer of interest.

Bingham and Bonneville County deputies, Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho State Police troopers searched the area between Exit 108 to the Bonneville/Bingham County Line and did not locate the suspect. Search efforts with all law enforcement agencies involved are still underway, and Idaho Falls Police Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old James Eldon Perry and is believed to have left the vehicle on foot from where it was abandoned west of Exit 108 sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

James Eldon Perry

Perry was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans and white shoes. Perry is approximately 6’1” tall, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head, along with multiple tattoos on his arms and body.

Perry is also believed to be in possession of an AR-15 Rifle and considered armed and dangerous. If Perry is located, call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is encouraged to call dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3Tips app on your mobile device.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it happened at the Maverik at 1520 West Sunnyside Road. The suspect left in a car driving west on Sunnyside Road toward I-15.

According to police, the car is described as a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, license plate 4BM7129, and the suspect is described as a large Native American male wearing a t-shirt, jeans, with short hair and sunglasses.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or the suspect is asked to immediately call law enforcement via 911 and is directed not to approach the suspect or vehicle.

