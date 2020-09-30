News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police are releasing the name of the person who was shot by officers on Friday night.

Jake Lee Sheeler, 28, is in critical condition at the Portneuf Medical Center being treated for gunshot wounds, according to the house supervisor.

He is suspected of stealing two guns from a home on Hyde Street Friday afternoon and threatening the home owner — which led to police blocking off the neighborhood to search for him.

At about 8:30 p.m., Sheeler was seen walking in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road which is near the golf park. Eyewitnesses saw the scene unfold on the driving range, where police eventually fired at Sheeler.

A special task force, lead by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office, is investigating the shooting.

The officers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

On Wednesday, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Sheeler for his suspected actions leading up to the shooting. Sheeler is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a citizen, one count of burglary, two counts of grand theft, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges could be filed against Sheeler as the investigation continues.