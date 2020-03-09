Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 3/9/20: The Bonneville County has released a photo of 70-year-old Arthur Pupedis leaving his residential facility on March 1.

Pupedis is wearing a green jacket and yellow gloves in the photo.

The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking any information from anyone that may have seen or know the whereabouts of Pupedis.

If you have any information please call Bonneville County Sheriff at 208-529-1200.

ORIGINAL: The Bonneville County Sheriff is asking for help locating a man who didn’t return to his living facility.

Arthur Pupedis, 70, told staff at the facility he was going to Salt Lake City and would return March 5. When he didn’t return by March 6, and they reported him missing.

Pupedis is described as 5’ 11”, approximately 140 lbs., gray hair and hazel eyes, possible tattoo on one of his arms. He was last seen wearing a green military style jacket with a hood, carrying yellow gloves, and walking with a cane. He is said to have physical limitations due to his age and requires medicine.

