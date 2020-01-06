Breaking News

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Fremont County Sheriffs Office released an update on the Tammy Daybell death investigation Monday afternoon.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with Rexburg Police Department officers and the FBI served a search warrant on the Chad Daybell residence in Fremont County Friday.

The search took most of the day with the home being released back to Chad’s sons Seth and Garth Daybell who are currently living in the house.

As a result of the search, 43 items were removed from the residence. This included electronic devices such as computers and cell phones, journals, documents and medications.

The sheriff’s office said these items will be further examined by forensics experts. It is expected that the results of the examinations will not be available for several weeks.

Police ask anyone who may have information they think is relevant to this investigation to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 208-624-4482.