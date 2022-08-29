IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Compass Academy in Idaho Falls went into a lockout on Monday morning as a precaution after a student not in school made a threat.

Margaret Wimborne, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, says the order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today.

IFPD immediately began investigating the situation and soon determined there was no credible threat.

As a precaution, some IFPD officers will remain at the school throughout the day.

