IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently on scene at a vehicle collision that occurred in the intersection of Holmes and 17th Street.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. and necessary closures are having a significant impact on traffic in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until approximately 7:30 p.m. to allow police officers room to investigate the collision and remove vehicles from the scene.

Police confirm three vehicles were involved in the collision. Idaho Falls Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

The post Police respond to crash at Holmes and 17th Street appeared first on Local News 8.