ISP

ISP

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State troopers continue to be busy responding to crashes and slide offs all over Eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Transportation Department continues to plow and sand area roadways.

ISP reports north winds and cold temps continue to plague our area.

SLOW DOWN. Change your driving habits. Roads in Eastern Idaho are snow covered, slushy and slick. Troopers are busy, busy this morning. #ThisIsISP pic.twitter.com/8tTNjYsXyO — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 12, 2021

We are asking drivers to drive for the conditions of the road as they continually change. pic.twitter.com/xIViYTEEP0 — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 12, 2021

The post Police respond to multiple crashes, slide offs appeared first on Local News 8.