Police say 10 wounded following shooting at New Jersey bar

New Jersey police say 10 people have been wounded following a shooting at a Trenton bar.

Authorities say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the unidentified bar.

Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said five men and five women were transported to local hospitals. He said one victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery.

Varn said an investigation was ongoing.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: “This kind of carnage shouldn’t normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City.”