JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1.

Elintra Fischer left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U, and police say it is possible she is en route to Utah.

Elintra has been entered in the national database as a juvenile runaway as police have been unable to locate her or the vehicle with any family members.

Elintra is described as 5’5”, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact your local law enforcement or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 extension 7.

The post Police search for 16-year-old runaway appeared first on Local News 8.