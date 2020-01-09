Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery at U.S. Bank at 855 Yellowstone Avenue on Thursday around 12:43 p.m.

Police say a female suspect has shoulder-length blonde hair (possibly a wig), and dark eyebrows. She was wearing heavy makeup and had pock-marks or scars visible on her right cheek.

Police also say she was wearing white shoes with black toes (possibly white slip-ons with black socks) and is traveling in what is believed to be a 2006 – 2010 Hyundai Accent or similar vehicle. The vehicle had no license plate on the front, and the rear driver’s side tire has a black rim (possibly a spare tire), and the other wheels are silver.

Police said the female was with a male, who is a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident from McDonald’s at 831 Yellowstone Avenue. The male was wearing beige pants, a black baggy coat and Adidas shoes, and is approximately 5’10”, 190 pounds. He is traveling in the stolen red 1984 Toyota pickup, with an Idaho license plate 1B5150.

At this time, police believe there were possibly three suspects involved in this incident: one female, one male and a third unknown suspect.

If you can identify the suspects, have any information regarding the involved vehicles or have any other information on this matter, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121 regarding 20-P00562.