RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Police Department is looking for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for Mekena B. Lagana who goes by “Kenny.”

He is wanted on a warrant for felony aggravated assault.

If you see Lagana or know where he may be, do not contact him. Just call your local law enforcement agency.

