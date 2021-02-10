POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Power County Sheriff’s Office reports after a deputy pulled over a red vehicle early Wednesday morning, the driver fled south on foot from the scene into the Arbon hills.

31-year-old Joseph Allen Young was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with west coast chopper type logo on the back, gray ball cap and blue jeans.

Police say he is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office said if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

