IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child who has autism.

11-year-old Connor Fowler has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.

Police say he was last seen about 10:20 a.m. near S Water wearing jeans and possibly a red colored shirt. Police say he left on foot.

Connor is non-verbal, and his parents report he frightens easily.

If you have seen Connor or know his current whereabouts, contact Idaho Falls Police immediately at 911 or (208)529-1200.