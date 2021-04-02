BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking your help in locating a missing 11-year-old.

Maryiah Fuentes left her residence on Blaze Dr. (near Iona/Ammon Rd.) around 7:15 a.m. to walk to school at Discovery Elementary. After school, staff notified her parents she was absent, and her parents contacted dispatch.

Deputies are in the process of checking the immediate area around Blaze Dr. as well as various friends and relatives where she may go, but Maryiah has yet to be found.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

An AlertSense emergency message has been sent out in a three mile radius with updates to follow as information comes available.

Maryiah is approximately 4’8” tall and 90 lbs, wears pink glasses, has shoulder-length brown hair with pigtails, dark skin, and hazel eyes. She maybe wearing a pink and tan puffy coat, black leggings, white shoes and a blue backpack.

Maryiah Fuentes

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Anyone with information or who may have seen Maryiah walking in the area between Blaze Dr. and Discovery Elementary is asked to call dispatch at 208-529-1200 immediately to speak with a deputy.

The post Police search for missing 11-year-old appeared first on Local News 8.