IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a 19-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls.

Jamison Liljenquist was last seen Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after he did not return home as expected.

Police say he has since been unreachable.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Liljenquist is described as a Caucasian male, 6’ 2”, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

He may have been wearing a black coat and white Nikes.

Anyone who has seen Liljenquist since Thursday afternoon or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.

The post Police search for missing 19-year-old appeared first on Local News 8.