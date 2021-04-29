Tristuana "Ruby" Navarro Rios

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Tristuana “Ruby” Navarro Rios.

She was last seen on April 18 and might be a runaway.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Ruby since April 18 or who has knowledge of Ruby’s current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.

Police have asked we post this in both English and Spanish. A Spanish translation is included below.

Has visto a esta niña? El Department de Policia está buscando a Tristuana “Ruby” Navarro Ríos, de 16 años, quien fue visto por última vez el 18 de abril de 2021. Ruby posiblemente escapo de su casa. Cualquier persona que haya visto o escuchado de Ruby desde el 18, o que tenga conocimiento del paradero actual de Ruby, debe comunicarse de inmediato con el Departamento de Policía de Idaho Falls al (208) 529-1200.

