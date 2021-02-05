IFPD Patrick Lawrence

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing adult male.

52-year-old Patrick Lawrence was reported missing by family members and was last seen on February 2.

Lawrence is described as a Caucasian male, with brown but graying hair. He has a full beard that is also brown and gray/silver in color and wears glasses.

Police said Lawrence is 5’6” and 200 pounds and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a bright interior, a camo Cabellas brand hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Lawrence since February 2 or who is aware of his current whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)-529-1200.

