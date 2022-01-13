IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a missing/runaway juvenile.

Alaina Malacara is a 15-year-old female and was last seen in Idaho Falls on December 14, 2021.

Police say Alaina has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’ 1” tall, weighs approximately 112 pounds and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a tie-dye sweater.

Anyone with information regarding Alaina’s current whereabouts or who has seen Alaina since December 14 is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.

