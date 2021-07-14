GEM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is asking for help finding a teenager who hasn’t been in contact with her family since Tuesday.

They are looking for 15-year-old McKenzie Nebeker.

She was last seen in Gem County.

She may be driving a blue 2007 Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate.

She is described as a 110 pound, 5’5,” teenager with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you think you have seen her or have information on where she may be, contact local law enforcement.

POSSIBLY ENDANGERED

MISSING JUVENILE

IF SEEN PLEASE CLL 911 OR CALL GEM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE @ (208) 365-3521 pic.twitter.com/3klHmdREqC — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) July 14, 2021

