LCSO 30-year-old Adelle Marie Columbus

LCSO

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says family members reported 30-year-old Adelle Marie Columbus was missing on August 29.

Columbus, an Alpine resident, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8, 2022 and last heard from by family on August 19, 2022.

Columbus is described as a 30-year-old white female. She is 5’9” and weighs 145 pouncs. She has brown eyes and brown hair past her shoulders. Columbus drives a dark gray 2014 Subaru Impreza with numerous decals on the back of the vehicle.

Any information regarding Columbus’s disappearance or her whereabouts should be forwarded to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Afton, Wyoming at (307)885-5231.

