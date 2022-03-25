IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.

Elijah Walton is 17-years-old, has blue eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 135 pounds and is approximately 5’9” tall.

Elijah Walton

Police say Elijah was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Anyone who has information about Elijah’s whereabouts since March 16, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (208)529-1200.

