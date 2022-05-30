BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday at approximately 3:50 a.m., Blackfoot Police officers were dispatched to Short Stop convenience store located at 985 South Broadway Street regarding an armed robbery call.

Officials say the suspect fled the store prior to officers arriving on scene.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a yellow Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes, gray mask and a black and gray backpack.

If you recognize this individual or the clothing, contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (208)785-1234 or Detective Delacruz at (208)684-6259.

This case is an ongoing investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Office joint detective division.

Further information will be released when available.

The post Police search for suspect after armed robbery appeared first on Local News 8.