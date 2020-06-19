Crime Tracker

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rigby Police report officers discovered an unconscious man on Main Street in Rigby outside of a bar Friday morning.

Officers along with Rigby QRU rendered first aid until an ambulance was able to transport the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police two males were involved in an altercation in the bar that led into the street.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, heavyset, with short brown hair who frequents the bars on Main Street. The suspect’s name is possibly Jeff, and he did leave his shirt at the scene during the altercation.

If you have any information on the possible identity of the suspect, call Rigby Police at 208-745-1951.