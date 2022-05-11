IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it happened at the Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road, and the suspect left in a vehicle on Sunnyside Road driving west.

According to police, the vehicle is described as a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, license plate 4BM7129, and the suspect is described as a large Native American male wearing a t-shirt, jeans, with short hair and sunglasses.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or the suspect is asked to immediately call law enforcement via 911 and is directed not to approach the suspect or vehicle.

The post Police search for suspect, vehicle in connection to armed carjacking appeared first on Local News 8.