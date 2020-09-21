Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police are looking for a man who was seen swimming in the Snake River between the Broadway and John’s Hole Bridges.

Beginning at around 4:30 p.m., a Bonneville County rescue boat was called to try to find and identify the swimmer. Officers were searching banks of the river, while the rescue boat patrolled with a paramedic.

The swimmer was said to be wearing blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt when he went into the water.

A bystander said he saw a person get out of the water on the Temple side of the river.

Law enforcement is working on finding the identity of the swimmer.