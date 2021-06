AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a wanted and dangerous suspect.

Micole “Mike”Hamilton was last seen in the area.

Police say do not make contact and call 911 if you see him. If you have any other information please call 208-226-2311.

The post Police search for wanted, dangerous suspect appeared first on Local News 8.