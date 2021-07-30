POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Power County deputies are currently searching for a 45-year-old man.

Kody Cutler was last seen fleeing on foot in the Michaud Creek area wearing a white tank top and jeans, but officials say he may have ditched his shirt.

Cutler is wanted out of Power County and is not considered to be armed or dangerous, but police say do not approach him.

If you see him, call 911 or 208-226-2311 and advise of location and description.

