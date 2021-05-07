IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with serving a search warrant at a residence in Idaho Falls relating to the Rigby Middle School shooting incident.

Sheriff Anderson says the suspected shooter is a student at Rigby Middle School, but she lives in Idaho Falls in the shamrock park area.

Authorities are conducting a search warrant Thursday evening.

You can view more on this HERE.

