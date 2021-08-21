ISP / KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are searching for a missing child after responding to a report of a double homicide near the Riverside Golf Course.

Idaho State Police say, 12-year-old Koda Wayne Burkey is missing form the scene of a double homicide. He was last seen wearing a blue and tan, tie-dye Bart Simpson shirt with Mickey Mouse pants. If seen call the Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100 or 911.

No information about this incident has been released yet from the Pocatello Police.

We contacted the Sand Trap and Blue Heeler bar & grills who told us they have closed for the night after authorities closed off the area near them.

We have a reporter working this story and will update this story as more information becomes available.

