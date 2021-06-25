POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is asking for help in finding a dog that disappeared after a car crash Thursday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

29-year-old Abigail Rhoads of Pocatello drove off the road into the median and rolled.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

She was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

Her dog, a white pitbull, ran away from the crash.

ISP wants to reunite the dog and owner.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Call 208-239-9808 if you see a loose dog in the area.

The post Police seek assistance locating dog lost from crash appeared first on Local News 8.