IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police are trying to identify this individual in connection to a burglary on Wednesday.

Police say this person broke into the Eye Care Center on Merlin Drive in the early morning hours.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who recognizes this person is asked to call dispatch at 208-529-1200 or may contact Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.

You may report anonymously.