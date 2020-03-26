Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police are attempting to identify this individual in connection to a burglary at the Chevron gas station on 17th Street.

Idaho Falls Police are attempting to identify this individual in connection to a burglary at the Chevron gas station on 17th Street.

This incident occurred on March 24 at 3:00 a.m.

Police say he left with lottery tickets and cash and caused a significant amount of damage at the Chevron gas station.

Within an hour of the burglary, he cashed the stolen lottery tickets at three different gas stations, resulting in the surveillance photos attached.

Idaho Falls Police are attempting to identify this individual in connection to a burglary at the Chevron gas station on 17th Street.

Anyone who has any information about this individual’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.

Anyone who reports information through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.