Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help identifying suspects involved in the Blackhawk fire.

On Saturday at approximately 12:45 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the area above Blackhawk Estates near Henry’s Canyon to a large fire on the hillside.

Fire personnel were able to contain and extinguish the fire through the morning and protect any threatened structures in the area.

Through investigation, deputies determined the fire was caused by individuals lighting fireworks near the dry grass and were able to obtain security footage from nearby property owners of the suspects and their vehicle.

Deputies have also been speaking with property and vehicle owners who passed through the area at the time of the fire to try and identify the suspects involved.

From the information received thus far, deputies believe at least 4 individuals driving a light color passenger car were involved and could be seen on security footage lighting multiple fireworks starting the area on fire.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime or who can identify the vehicle and/or suspects involved to contact a Deputy through dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Information about this or any other crime can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, reporting online at www.ifcrime.org, or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your mobile phone or device.