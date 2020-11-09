FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating 35-year-old Mandy Guvench and her two children 7-year-old Tristan and 1-year-old Konnor.

The sheriff’s office said Guvench is suffering from some mental health issues, and the children may be at risk with the colder temperatures, lack of money and resources for the children.

The three were last seen in the Weston, Idaho area.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

It is believed they are heading south in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates 1F67643.

Anyone information on these three is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 opt 2.

The post Police seek help locating 3 individuals appeared first on Local News 8.