POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Police Department is requesting your assistance locating circuit breaker thieves.

On Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., the owner of Jamba Juice at 1103 Yellowstone Avenue reported the theft of circuit breakers. The exterior panel was opened and the breakers were removed.

According to Idaho Power, the individuals responsible most likely have some electrical experience.

Earlier this month, there were 43 similar thefts at various businesses throughout Twin Falls and Ada Counties.

If you have any information, contact Detective Matt Harris at 208-234-6121, reference case #20-P19645.