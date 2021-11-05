PENDLETON, Oregon (KIFI) – The Pendleton Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating two subjects and/or their vehicle.

On Wednesday, Dorothy “Kae” Turner and Heidi Turner left Pendleton, Oregon, to travel to Utah in a gold 2015 Chrysler Town & Country OR/432MDR.

Last contact was with a family member via telephone, and they were on an “unusual route” in Idaho.

Following that conversation, neither Kae or Heidi have answered their cellular telephones.

There was a possible hit on a license plate reader at Mile Post 1 on Interstate 90 near Post Falls, Idaho. There are also reports of a possible sighting of Kae and Heidi Turner in Franklin, Idaho.

The most recent possible sighting was Friday at 5:00 a.m. when a truck driver reported seeing a vehicle matching the description at a Little Stinker’s truck stop at Exit 13 on Interstate 84, near Payette, Idaho.

If located, please conduct a welfare check of the subjects and notify the Umatilla County Dispatch Center (541) 966-3650.

