BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriffs deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Lakota Alan Holien was reported as a runaway Tuesday afternoon from a residence in the Ammon area after he failed to return home from school.

Lakota was last seen wearing dark navy colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 6’3” tall, 120lbs, with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200.

