POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are asking for your help in locating two adult male suspects who were involved in a shooting at 341 W. Clark on Wednesday at 2:26 a.m.

Police said the first suspect is described as being a white male in his early 40s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build. He has short grayish-brown hair, was wearing a flannel jacket and has tattoos on his face and arms.

The second suspect is described as being a white male in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. This suspect has fair-colored skin, reddish blond hair and was wearing a dark heavy coat.

According to Pocatello Police, a resident at 341 W. Clark approached two males in the hallway of the apartment building, and the three became involved in an altercation during which a single shot from a handgun was fired.

The resident sustained a single penetrating gunshot wound to his abdomen.

First aid was rendered by another resident of the apartment building who witnessed the altercation, and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information that can help resolve this case, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

