Police seek help locating theft suspect

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a male subject.

This person is wanted for questioning to a credit card theft where he has made multiple fraudulent and unauthorized purchases on someone else’s credit card.

The purchases have been made between Rexburg and Idaho Falls.

Police say the suspect appears to be wearing a green coat with the word “MARKER” on the front left side as well as the word “MARKER” on the back right shoulder. The subject is also wearing what appears to be golf shoes.

“We are hoping that someone will recognize this individual by the distinct coat or shoes that he is weaning,” Asst. Chief Hagen said.









If you have any information in regards to this case, contact Detective Hermosillo with the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000.

