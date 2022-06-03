PPD

PPD

PPD

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – During the last several months, the Pocatello Police Department has noticed an increase in vandalism at Ross Park.

The recent graffiti activity has been found at both Upper and Lower Ross Park.

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the graffiti at Ross Park.

If a person recognizes the tagging or knows the person responsible, contact Officer Eric Bills with the Pocatello Police Department Detective Unit at 208-234-6121.

The post Police seek information regarding Ross Park vandalism appeared first on Local News 8.