IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a recent burglary.

The robbery of an Idaho Falls medical office was reported last Friday, March 19. The business had activated security cameras.

Anyone who may recognize the subject is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200 or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to the successful apprehension of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.

