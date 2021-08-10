BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an escapee suspect who left a work detail crew Tuesday morning at the Bonneville County Jail.

20-year-old Elias Daymon Diego-Bradley has been in custody at the Bonneville County Jail since July 18 and as of late had been approved to be part of the work detail crew.

Work Detail crews are allowed to leave during the day with a Supervising Deputy tasked with various projects in the community such as litter pickup, landscaping, and maintenance.

Projects vary on and off county owned property and facilities, non-profit and churches, and other charitable entities.

At around 8:00 a.m., as the Work Detail crew was preparing to leave for the day’s tasks, Diego-Bradley fled the area on foot.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Police Officers have been searching the area around the jail and investigating whether or not others were involved in this escape.

In addition, deputies are seeking additional charges on Diego-Bradley for felony escape.

Diego-Bradley is described as 5’6” tall, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing civilian work clothes.

Deputies advise Diego-Bradley should not be approached, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

