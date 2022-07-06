BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating three inmates who cut their ankle monitor’s off and failed to return to the jail.

22-year-old Levi J. Bautista, 35-year-old Tyson Greene Mitchell and 42-year-old Peter Andrew Lewis had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court ordered furlough; however, just after noon, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.

Deputies believe all three had been in the same location at some point Wednesday and have not returned to the jail as ordered by the court.

Bautista is described as being approximately 5’ 10” tall, 180 lbs, with Black hair and Brown Eyes. Mitchell is also approximately 5’ 10” tall and 185 lbs with Black hair and Brown eyes. Mitchell also has a tattoo on his neck with the numbers “208.” Lewis is described as approximately 5’ 7” tall, 200 lbs, with Black hair and Brown Eyes.

Anyone encountering these suspects should not approach and immediately call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or their local Law Enforcement. Tips and information as to the whereabouts of these suspects can also be submitted anonymously online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

The post Police seek public’s help locating escapees appeared first on Local News 8.